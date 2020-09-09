WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Four more teenagers have been arrested in a deadly shooting at Panorama Park in Wheat Ridge. Nimijah Pimentel, 17, was killed on April 13.
Police said the victim had been shot multiple times and was found in a crashed car near 33rd Avenue and Chase Street.
Detectives from the Wheat Ridge Police Department, along with SWAT teams from Westminster, Thornton, Adams County, and West Metro, arrested the four suspects Wednesday morning.
Estaban Lucero, 19, Sincere Trujillo, 18, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were arrested.
Investigators say the three male suspects are charged with first degree murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of crime of violence.
The female suspect is being charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of crime of violence.
A 16-year-old male was arrested back on April 17. It’s not clear what charges he is facing.
“Wheat Ridge police were initially led to believe that the confrontation that ended in Pimentel’s death on April 13 was the result of a meeting to sell a pair of designer pants,” investigators stated.
“After a lengthy investigation, detectives determined that the meeting was instead arranged for the purposes of an unlawful transaction,” they added.
The effort to arrest the suspects was dubbed “Operation Pants on Fire.”