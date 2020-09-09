DENVER (CBS4) — The person hit and killed while riding an electric scooter in downtown Denver on Monday has been identified a 26-year-old Christopher Patton. Police are still searching for the driver who hit him.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Patton died from blunt force injuries.

Patton and another person were hit just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of Arapahoe and 14th streets, near the Denver Center for Performing Arts.

Police are looking for a 2005-2010 silver two-door Chevrolet Cobalt.

It is expected to have damage on the front grill, hood and windshield area, and will be missing the exterior mirror cover from the passenger side.

Patton graduated from Lynwood High School, in Lynwood, California, in 2012. School officials released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of former Lynwood High School student Christopher Patton who was the victim of a hit-and-run on Monday, September 7, in Denver, CO. Patton, a Class of 2012 graduate, was one of two people struck by a motorist while riding a scooter. “This incident has made national news and is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for all of us. What we never question here in Lynwood is the community spirit that gives us strength. We have a saying at Lynwood High School: “Once a Knight, Always a Knight.” The essence of this motto extends to all of our schools and speaks to the warm attachment we feel to all students, past or present. When we lose one of our own, each of us feels it deeply. “We recently spoke to members of the Patton family, which includes multiple siblings who are LUSD alumni, and sent them our deepest condolences. They have the District’s unending support during this difficult time. We also understand there is an ongoing investigation and search for the motorist, and we stand in solidarity with the entire Lynwood family in advocating for justice.”

An arrest has not yet been made, and police believe speed to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.