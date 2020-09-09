BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Several crews were out all across the Denver metro area on Wednesday removing fallen tree branches thanks to the snowstorm on Tuesday. The city of Boulder reported significant damage and debris on public and private properties.
City officials say trees fell on the Boulder Creek path between 17th Street and Eben G. Fine Park.
The City Forestry Team, which handles about 50,000 trees in public parks and on streets, will determine how much damage was done over the next week. They are putting emphasis on removing broken branches and limbs still up in trees because they pose a hazard to people below.
Large tree branches also came down at the Early College of Arvada.
Further west, the Eagle River Fire Protection District found an uprooted tree that was partially hanging over a road.
“Pay special attention when driving, jogging, or walking your dogs as root systems already weakened by the wind may not withstand the added weight of snow,” they said.