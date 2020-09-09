DENVER (CBS4)– There are no changes for high school sports during the upcoming school year. The Colorado High School Activities Association unanimously voted Tuesday to keep the current sports schedule for the 2020-2021 school year.
On Monday, CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green released a statement that changes may be coming to the sports schedule to resume a more traditional fall season sports schedule.
On Tuesday, the board voted to maintain the 2020-2021 sports calendar, which was initially approved on Aug. 4.
That includes the football season scheduled to begin with practices Feb. 22, 2021 and conclude May 8, 2021.
“We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy,” said Troy Baker, the President of CHSAA’s Board of Directors, and who is the athletic director at Buena Vista High School, in a statement. “We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August. The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year.”
“The discussion last night amplified that there was another potential goalpost movement,” Richard Hargrove, the superintendent of Springfield Schools, and a member of the Board of Directors, said in a statement. “We have already developed a calendar that addresses the concerns of health officials, and gives all students a season and a chance to participate. We need to move forward with that plan.”