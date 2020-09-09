FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The magazine NoCo Style wants to find the best garden center and nursery in northern Colorado and has narrowed it down to five finalists. You can vote on its list, which includes numerous other businesses, through the end of this month.

Bath Garden Center and Nursery

2000 E Prospect Rd

Fort Collins, CO 80525

The folks at Bath Garden Center and Nursery have decades of experience to help you out with all of your plant concerns, from helping create the perfect garden to making sure your indoor plants stay healthy and keep you healthy.

Fort Collins Nursery

2121 E Mulberry St

Fort Collins, CO 80524

The Fort Collins Nursery promises to help to you learn, grow and bloom. You’ll want to explore all this garden center tucked along the Poudre River complete with its own greenhouse. A team of Plant Pros can tackle all your questions — even virtually.

Gulley Greenhouse and Garden Center

6029 S Shields St

Fort Collins, CO 80526

The motto for Gulley Greenhouse? “We grow plants with love.” You’ll find a plants for all sorts of projects and you can even sign up for a number of classes where the gardeners promise you’ll create something you love in just 45 minutes.

Loveland Garden Center & Nursery

1801 S Lincoln Ave

Loveland, CO 80537

From trees and shurbs to home and garden decor, you’ll find plenty to choose from at the Loveland Garden Center & Nursery. Make sure to take time to chat with Gizmo, a pet who takes his job of “protecting” plants very seriously.

The Windsor Gardener

6461 CO-392

Windsor, CO 80550

The Weakland family opened The Windsor Gardener 20 years ago and promise to help you tackle any problems you might find in your garden and landscaping. Plus visiting the greenhouse means you can also check out the High Hops Brewery and the Heart Distillery.