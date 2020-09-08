Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County Schools superintendent Thomas Tucker announced his resignation during a special school board meeting on Tuesday evening. His resignation will be effective Sept 30.
Tucker has been with the district since 2018 after coming to Colorado from Cincinnati. He cites difficulty with family in Ohio and an ailing mother.
Tucker said at the meeting that he was not asked to resign.
The board voted 7-0 to accept Tucker’s resignation. Several board members expressed sympathy and understanding of Tucker’s family issues.