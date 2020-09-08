Comments
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Many trees were no match for Tuesday’s summer-time snowstorm in Steamboat Springs. Snow and wind created what some called a “Snoknado.”
Shannon Lukens says it was an eerie combination of smoke from the wildfires, snow and tornado-strength wind.
Several trees snapped, but it’s not clear if any damage was done to structures.
Firefighters at the Middle Fork Fire nearby last reported it to be more than 3,500 acres. Officials don’t expect to update any details on Tuesday because of the wintery conditions.