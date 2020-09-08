DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is preparing to lay off hundreds of workers, about 25% to 30% of its positions. The union representing bus and train operators said that the agency is trying to make up for a projected $166 million shortfall in next year’s budget.
In a statement, union leaders said that layoffs would be, “premature and based on highly questionable financial projections. RTD should not be threatening to take action that will destroy its ability to provide transit services to the metro area in the coming years.”
RTD announced Tuesday that it is carrying about 40% of its pre-COVID level of ridership while providing 60% of its pre-pandemic level of service while employing 100% of its workforce.
“RTD, like much of the world, is having to face the reality of our times by addressing the financial impact of the pandemic,” Paul Ballard said in a statement. “These are difficult times requiring difficult decisions, but we will work through this and stay committed to keeping our employee family and the public informed with the facts as they evolve.”
According to RTD, “Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act – which is expected to be depleted by the end of the year – has allowed the agency to maintain pre-pandemic staffing levels. As RTD anticipates continuing to provide its current and much-reduced level of service moving forward, it is unable to sustain the costs associated with maintaining current levels of staffing.”