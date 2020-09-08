WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory through Wednesday, 3-7 inches of snow possible
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Nathaniel Rateliff

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– Nathaniel Rateliff is returning to the stage to perform live at Red Rocks next week. The socially-distanced shows will be capped at 175 guests.

Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats performs onstage during Day 1 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 01, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

The shows will benefit Rateliff’s foundation, The Marigold Project. His “And It’s Still Alright” tour was sold out when it was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, he’s returning to the stage for five shows, some moments with an acoustic guitar and others with a full 10-piece band. The shows are scheduled for Sept. 15, 16, 18, 19 and 21.

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 22: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats performs onstage during day 2 of the 2019 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 22, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

“We want to get out there and play,” said Rateliff in a statement. “We feel so fortunate that Red Rocks is our hometown venue and look forward to having people at normal capacities in the future. But until that time it will feel great to make the best of the current situation, we want to get back to that live energy. These shows will be special for us, and hopefully the fans, as we will have our full production, custom light show and projections that were featured on the original tour that was unfortunately cancelled.”

Last week, Rateliff performed at Red Rocks for a livestream music event with “Red Rocks Unpaused.”

(L-R) Nathaniel Rateliff and Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats perform onstage during Day 1 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 01, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

The shows at Red Rocks will be limited to 175 attendees in order to meet with social distancing and venue capacity regulations in Colorado.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply