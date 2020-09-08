MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4)– Nathaniel Rateliff is returning to the stage to perform live at Red Rocks next week. The socially-distanced shows will be capped at 175 guests.
The shows will benefit Rateliff’s foundation, The Marigold Project. His “And It’s Still Alright” tour was sold out when it was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, he’s returning to the stage for five shows, some moments with an acoustic guitar and others with a full 10-piece band. The shows are scheduled for Sept. 15, 16, 18, 19 and 21.
“We want to get out there and play,” said Rateliff in a statement. “We feel so fortunate that Red Rocks is our hometown venue and look forward to having people at normal capacities in the future. But until that time it will feel great to make the best of the current situation, we want to get back to that live energy. These shows will be special for us, and hopefully the fans, as we will have our full production, custom light show and projections that were featured on the original tour that was unfortunately cancelled.”
Last week, Rateliff performed at Red Rocks for a livestream music event with “Red Rocks Unpaused.”
The shows at Red Rocks will be limited to 175 attendees in order to meet with social distancing and venue capacity regulations in Colorado.