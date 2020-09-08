(AP) – A Colorado Springs man died over the Labor Day weekend while vacationing at Lake McConaughy. Kevin Kiesow, 53, lost his life on Saturday while he was trying to help his girlfriend. Kim Lampe, 55, also of Colorado Springs, fell into the lake from the pontoon boat they were on. Kiesow jumped in to try to save her.
Nebraska conservation officers said Kiesow then had to be rescued by others from the pontoon boat as well as another nearby boat.
Wind speeds were high at the time, making lake conditions rough.
Kiesow was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The Omaha World-Herald reported that Lampe was injured and had to be taken to the hospital but her injuries were apparently not life-threatening.
