DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools says six of its schools don’t have heat because of “mechanical issues.” That affected some educational programs and food distribution.
For instance, Discovery Link Remote Learning Supports at Steele Elementary was moved to Cory Elementary, and food distribution at Columbine Elementary was moved to Stedman Elementary.
The impacts are said to last through Wednesday.
DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova addressed how the traditional snow day might be a thing of the past.
“Many of the concerns that we had in the past about kids having access to the internet to complete homework for example, will not be an issue any longer. So we are going to be asking our students to use their Chromebooks just like they would any of their other school materials taking it back and forth, making sure it’s charged overnight, things like that,” she said.