DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a stabbing death near the Metro State University of Denver campus. The victim, an adult male, is not believed to be associated with the campus.
Police said the stabbing happened just before noon Tuesday in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way. Investigators believe it started with an argument that escalated to the stabbing.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-7867.
ALERT: DPD is investigating a homicide following a stabbing in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way. The adult male victim is not believed to be associated with the campus. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call 720-913-7867. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4recTEGnAL
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 8, 2020