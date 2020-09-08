FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Residents of a Colorado nursing home may be displaced due to what the operating company calls insurmountable financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coloradoan reported the nonprofit Estes Park Health system is projected to lose about $1.4 million this year as occupancy drops and Medicaid reimbursements lag.
The financial difficulties may force the 52-bed Estes Park Health Living Center in Fort Collins to close. The center has 29 residents and has never been fully occupied.
The health system estimates a 20% drop in revenue this year and next year, necessitating about $7.5 million in cuts to break even.
