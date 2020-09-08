DENVER (CBS4) – The much anticipated snow and cold arrived very early on Tuesday morning in Colorado! It took awhile for the rain to full change over to snow, but by Tuesday evening the snow officially arrived in the Denver area.

Snow will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning for the high country and Front Range. It may ebb and flow, but the chance for snow will stick around for several hours. All of our Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue through Wednesday morning.

Along with the snow, the bitter cold settles in as well. Tuesday we dropped to 32 degrees right at 8:23 am. This tied the earliest Denver freezing on record with September 8th, 1962. Wednesday morning we expect to drop to 29 degrees, which would break a daily record cold temperature of 31 degrees from 1962.

We’ll be bitterly cold on Tuesday night into Wednesday. We have a Freeze Warning for almost all of eastern Colorado, the San Luis Valley, and the northwestern corner of the state.

More snow expected through Wednesday morning, with a few showers on and off through the day possible. Overnight into Thursday, some areas of southern Colorado could still see some snow and rain. As our powerful low starts to move away, a little rain is possible on Thursday. Temperatures will warm back to the 50s for eastern Colorado so we should be done with snow.

This weekend brings warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. This snow and cold won’t last for too long.