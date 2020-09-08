CHATFIELD RESERVOIR, Colo. (CBS4) – A summer storm passing into Colorado Tuesday created a dramatic change in conditions during the end of the season. People enjoying the Labor Day holiday weekend on Monday spread out across the lake, but less than 24 hours later those same locations were empty.
Copter4 flew over Chatfield Reservoir Monday to capture all the Labor Day celebrations at the state park. There were people packing the beach in swimsuits and splashing in the water, temperatures passed the 90-degree point that day. Boats were all over the lake, completing the image of a typical summer afternoon at the popular Colorado destination.
CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis drove to one of the boat launches on Tuesday afternoon to find a different scene less than a day later. The temperature had dropped 60 degrees and the water was choppy from the shore. All the boats were docked by the marina and there weren’t any people to be seen in the parking lot.
Only a couple cars were on site but not a single individual passed by while our camera was recording at the park. Visibility was so poor, the conditions made for more of a winter day with still a few weeks of summer remaining.