DENVER (CBS4) – Brittany Bowlen, VP Of Strategic Initiatives for the Denver Broncos, will join Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest updates on how the state of Colorado is responding to COVID-19. The conversation will also apparently address the Denver Broncos upcoming NFL season.
The governor’s office announced in the morning that Bowlen will be a guest in the governor’s weekly news conference along with a representative from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The Denver Broncos are scheduled to start their season on Sept. 14 against the Tennessee Titans and there are no fans allowed in the stands due to coronavirus. The entire NFL preseason was scrapped due to the pandemic, offseason workouts were canceled and training camp started much later planned and also without fans in attendance.
CBS4 reached out to the governor’s office for a comment about what Bowlen’s role in the news conference will be but they didn’t supply an answer.