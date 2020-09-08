Comments
(CBS4) – An extensive rescue effort took place on Monday in Boulder County after a backcountry skier took a bad fall on Skyscraper Glacier. That’s located north of Rollins Pass in the far western part of the county.
The victim is a 17-year-old female from Colorado Springs. She fell sometime before 11 a.m. while she was on snow and crashed into rocks.
It took 7 hours to get the skier to safety and several rescue agencies were involved. They set up a rope system to raise her 160 feet up from the snowfield to an area where she was picked up by a Flight for Life Colorado helicopter. She was taken to a hospital in Denver and her injuries were described as non-life threatening.