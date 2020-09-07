Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some firefighters are getting creative with this year’s “Fill The Boot” campaign.
They are “stuck” on the roof of Fire Station 2. To rescue them, members of the community can stop by and they will lower a boot for money.
It’s part of this year’s campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, created to help provide support and research for diseases like ALS.
Typically firefighters would gather donations in person, stand at a busy intersection and ask people to “fill the boot” with cash. This year the fundraising campaign moved online due to coronavirus.
This fire station decided to get a little creative and encourage in-person donations- with a twist.