BREAKING NEWSNew evacuations ordered for three more areas around the Cameron Peak Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Some firefighters are getting creative with this year’s “Fill The Boot” campaign.

(credit: Westminster fire)

They are “stuck” on the roof of Fire Station 2. To rescue them, members of the community can stop by and they will lower a boot for money.

It’s part of this year’s campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, created to help provide support and research for diseases like ALS.

(credit: Westminster fire)

Typically firefighters would gather donations in person, stand at a busy intersection and ask people to “fill the boot” with cash. This year the fundraising campaign moved online due to coronavirus.

This fire station decided to get a little creative and encourage in-person donations- with a twist.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply