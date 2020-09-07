JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – More than 2 dozen people associated with Jeffco Public Schools must quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. The quarantines come just before students are set to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.
One student at Foster Elementary School tested positive, prompting the quarantine of four others. At Warren Tech, one student tested positive and 13 total people will quarantine for two weeks. The district reports that two staff members at Deane Elementary in Lakewood have tested positive, and 11 others have to quarantine. The building was closed for two weeks, and the 5th and 6th grade cohorts will learn remotely for two weeks.
The news comes just days after several other positive cases and quarantines were reported by the district.
Students who have chosen the in-person learning model return to classes Tuesday. Instruction begins for both in-person students and those who have chosen the remote option begins Tuesday.