BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Even though its been snowing ash and wildfire smoke is worsening air quality across the front range, many people are still setting off illegal fireworks and starting illegal campfires, according to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management Officer Seth McKinney.
Sunday night in Boulder, McKinney said someone threw a bottle rocket out of their car window, as they were driving along North Foothills Highway, causing a brush fire.
“We need people to use good judgement, be a little smarter than that, because that could have some really bad consequences,” McKinney said.
Fortunately, some Good Samaritans saw the brush fire as they were driving by, and stopped to call 911 and help put the fire out before it got out of hand.
“If you come across one, you do what you can to keep it small, call 911, get the troops coming, and then see what you can do, because the last thing we want is another large fire,” McKinney said.
McKinney also explained that even though some snow and rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday morning, it won’t be enough to alleviate the extreme drought conditions.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” McKinney said. “We need people to think about their actions and what they’re doing.”
If you are caught violating the burn ban in Boulder County, and in many other counties statewide, you could face a $1,000 fine.