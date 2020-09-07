Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver drivers should beware the city will start enforcing license plate/registration tags starting Sept. 8. The city paused enforcement because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Drivers will outstanding parking tickets will also need to pay them. Vehicles with three or more unpaid tickets could be booted.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will also start monitoring school bus loading zones. Residents should not park there, officials say.
Street sweeping parking rules and meter parking during 8 a.m.-10 p.m. remain in effect.
City officials say they will continue to not enforce overnight parking at meters downtown, large vehicle parking or street paving citations.
LINK: Park Smart Denver
It is about time. I renewed my tags by mail and I am tired of seeing what the police can’t see temporary tags that expired last year.