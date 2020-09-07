Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 90 degrees early Monday afternoon for the 73rd time this season. That tied the all-time record for most 90 degrees days which was set in 2012.
A powerful cold front will move into the state Monday night bringing record cold to places such as Denver. At this time we do not see anymore 90 degree temperatures in the Mile High City (at least over the next 5-7 days) but temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s next week.
