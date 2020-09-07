ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– It was a dream come true for Tyler Polumbus. a local kid from Cherry Creek, who wrapped up his seven-year NFL career by winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos and he has the pictures to prove it.

“Wow, those pictures from the Super Bowl, those will be the lasting images for the rest of my life and my Mom being there meant the world,” Polumbus said.

Those pictures have a different meaning today. Tyler’s Mom, Nancy, celebrated the moment while battling ovarian cancer. She fought the disease for six years before she lost her battle in April.

“She fought that thing for six years. Very, very bravely. A lot of women don’t get six years and unfortunately, she got to stage four and it was a brutal disease to treat,” Polumbus said.

Tyler wanted to honor his mom and also raise awareness for ovarian cancer. With the help of 104.3 The Fan, he created the “Pedal with Polumbus” event where he will ride his bike 100 miles around Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Sept. 19. He will circle the stadium 166 times to raise funds for the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

“It’s fun to have a challenge knowing that yes, 100 miles, that’s hard and I kind of have to push myself to the limits, and I got to grind a little bit. Put a little stress on my body in order to raise awareness for other people. And I kind of feel like that’s a cool way to do it,” Polumbus said.

Dr. Jill Alderedge, an Assistant Professor, Gynecologic Oncologist at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and UC Health Highlands Ranch Hospital Cancer Center, is happy Tyler is raising awareness too. Especially, since it is tough to recognize the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

“There is no good screen test for ovarian cancer. Things like lab tests and ultrasounds are not recommended for the general population for screening. So, without a screening test and with subtle symptoms it causes a delay in diagnosis,” Dr. Alderedge said.

To recongnize the symptoms of ovarian cancer, just follow the anonym “B.E.A.T.” Bloating that is persistent, eating less and feeling fuller, abdominal pain, and trouble with urination and bowel habits.

“So generally, what I recommend is if someone has had persistent symptoms, so symptoms that are sticking around for at least two weeks, that that’s a time they should go to their doctor and advocate for themselves by asking for a pelvic ultrasound,” Dr. Alderedge said.

Tyler is ready to do his too, hoping to beat ovarian cancer for good, one lap at a time.

“I’ll get close, I’ll get ready and I’ll finish it. She is the inspiration for this entire event and absolutely she will be carrying me through,” Polumbus said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, join the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance by wearing teal to B.E.A.T. Ovarian Cancer. For more information go to www.colo-ovariancancer.org.