AURORA, Colo., (CBS4) – Amidst a summer plagued by youth violence, the cities of Denver and Aurora are turning to something long requested by community groups. They’re called “safe zones,” and serve as places where kids can be kids and adults can offer support and resources.

Community groups shared their plans of creating safe zones with CBS4 back in July, after four young people lost their lives to gun violence. Since then, there have been two safe zones in Aurora and about a half dozen in Denver.

“You’re saving kids, you’re giving kids some positivity, and you may be changing some narratives for some kids’ lives,” said Jason McBride, who runs McBride Impact and works with the Gang Rescue and Support Project, GRASP.

At a Safe Zone event held at William C. Hinkley High School in Aurora on Sunday afternoon, teens played tug of war with adults, hovered around a video game truck, and snacked on pizza. It’s a sight, Shana Shaw, founder of Compound of Compassion, and others have wanted to see for years.

“This is what the kids said they wanted – a safe place where they could gather and just be kids, and the community has responded,” Shaw said.

Shaw is part of a network of community groups that’s been hosting these events for several weeks now. Among the groups involved are GRASP, Struggle of Love, McBride Impact, Park Hill Strong, RISE Network, FAVA, and many others.

The team effort to host the safe zones is a direct response to a growing problem of youth violence in the Denver metro area.

According to Denver Police, from Jan. 1 to July 4 of this year, there were a total of 110 “gun-related violent crimes” among individuals under the age of 17. Several young people have also been killed, including four teens who lost their lives during a three-day span in early July.

For Jason McBride, who focuses on providing teens alternatives to gangs, this summer only compares the infamous 1993 “Summer of Violence” in Denver. He attributes the rise in violence to a “perfect storm” of circumstances, including increased gang activity and access to firearms, pent-up anger among teens, and longtime systemic issues that have been exposed throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve had more shootings, we’ve had more deaths, so those kind of numbers, but the more alarming, the more frightening statistic would be that on average there are younger people perpetrating these things and that are losing their lives,” McBride said.

Now, organizers create safe spaces every weekend, with the help of some funding from the cities of Denver and Aurora. The events are typically held on weekend nights in targeted neighborhoods. So far, safe zones have taken place in Montbello, North Park Hill, the Cole neighborhood, as well as other areas.

“These are areas that have had young people that have been killed, young people that have done things like that, so we’ve kind of targeted these areas,” said McBride.

Quamar Walker, a senior at Smoky Hill High School, has attended several safe zone events with his friends. He tells CBS4 he’s known several of the recent victims of gun violence.

“A lot has been going on in Aurora lately, you know, a lot of passings and things like that, and I just think this is somewhere for people to just have a time to stop thinking about bad things and just have fun,” Walker said.

Long-term, organizers want a permanent place where kids can be kids, grab a bite to eat and have access to resources.

“We need brick and mortar. We need somewhere that we can be and we don’t have to negotiate contracts and cut through red tape,” said Candice Bailey, a community organizer.

Until then, safe zones will continue, and organizers like McBride will keep paying close attention to any effects the ongoing effort has on youth violence in the metro area.

“There has been a 20% reduction in youth violence in the areas we’ve had these safe zones, so they are working,” McBride said.

Organizers have also set up a Facebook page where you can keep up with when and where these safe zones are every weekend. You can find that page here.