WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Miller Farms welcomed a large crowd throughout the day as they started their “U-Pick” season on Monday ahead of a summer snowstorm approaching Colorado. Joe Miller says he normally doesn’t have to worry about a dramatic weather change so early, but he believes there will be plenty of produce after the temperature warms up again.

“It’s usually October, I don’t think it’s been 20 years since we’ve even thought about a freeze in September,” he told CBS4. “We’re concerned about the tomatoes and peppers freezing, but it’s going to rain and snow, and they’re going to be wet and that’s going to give them some coverage.”

The hot days leading up to the snow will likely help protect the vegetables on the farm. Family members who work on the farm say the line began at 7:30 a.m. on Labor Day, their opening day, and continued throughout the morning and afternoon. While they did pick some vegetables as a precaution, they’re not worried about the popular produce that many came to pick on Monday.

“I’d say even if it freezes, we still have tons of stuff, come out and enjoy the day with your family,” Miller said. “Most of my family works here to keep them working and not having to get other jobs.”

He suspects some people chose to come on Monday specifically because they wanted to avoid the storm. But staff know others will be there on Tuesday, not worried about colder temperatures and wet conditions on the ground. This service is just part of their adapting business model during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just had to come up with all kinds of different ways to do things this year,” Miller said. “Later today we’re going to pick a bunch of green beans just in case it does get really cold.”

They expect to have a couple of freezes each season and usually can keep customers coming to the farm into November. But this year they know there will not be any school visits and farmers markets aren’t a major source of business. Home delivery and Community Supported Agriculture programs have helped them stay busy.

“It’s been a very good year,” Miller said of the crop in 2020. “When you come here, you’re supporting a real family farm, this is as real as it gets right here. I’ve been here my whole life.”

Miller was grateful to see so many people supporting this business that has gone through multiple generations, patiently waiting in line to get into the fields. Customers wore masks and could spread out over multiple sections of the farm to keep their distance.

“Something to take your mind off all the problems in the world right now, it’s just a great activity,” he said.

