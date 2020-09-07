DENVER (CBS4) – It appears high school football, and other fall sports in Colorado, might be coming back sooner than expected. On Monday, CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green tweeted:
We definitely hear you all and will continue to work with our state, educational and health officials. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open!
— Rhonda BlanfordGreen (@RhondaCHSAA) September 7, 2020
In addition to those comments, Blanford-Green released a statement via CHSAA’s website in which she said:
“In recent weeks, we have seen reconsideration at the Association, school district and conference level regarding the resuming fall sports, especially football. We also hear those who are advocating for a reconsideration of the 2020-21 sport calendar. We continue to work collaboratively with our state, health and educational officials. We’re monitoring information from other states to see if it’s applicable to reconsiderations in Colorado. Over the course of the past week, this has prompted conversations at the state level to see if some outdoor fall sports could resume under the state safety guidelines, including variances that would be needed to make this happen. We appreciate their willingness to keep the dialogue open. Our office will continue to provide further updates if any changes occur with the 2020-21 activities calendar.”
In early August CHSAA announced it would postpone the high school football season until the spring.