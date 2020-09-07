LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire exploded in size – again – on Monday. Officials at the fire say it’s now 96,352 acres based off of a flyover by a state multi-mission aircraft. Earlier this afternoon, they said the fire was 89,312 acres.
It now surpassed the High Park Fire in 2012 which burned 87,284 acres. This would make the Cameron Peak Fire the fourth largest fire in state history.
See the top five largest fires in state history:
1 – Pine Gulch, 2020, 139,006
2 – Hayman, 2002, 137,760
3 – Spring Creek, 2018, 108,045
4 – Cameron Peak, 2020, 96,352
5 – High Park, 2012, 87,284
*Editor’s note: The West Fork Fire Complex was comprised of three separate fires which burned more than 109,000 acres in 2013 in Mineral County.
The new number at the Cameron Peak Fire is up from 59,051 acres reported Sunday night — and more than 34,000 reported on Saturday.
The fire has had major runs, officials say, forcing numerous communities to evacuate or prepare to evacuate.
The fire is 4% contained — down from 5% on Sunday.
