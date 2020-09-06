Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 12-year-old boy disappeared after leaving his home in Larimer County. The sheriff’s office says Dorian Ortiz left home after an argument on Saturday.
The boy then got into a car with his mother who does not have legal custody of the boy.
Deputies say Jessica Ortiz and the boy might be in a red sedan, possibly in the Lakewood area where the mother lives.
Dorian was last seen wearing gray Nikes with an orange “swoosh” emblem, gray basketball shorts and blue t-shirt with a pocket.
You’re asked to call 970-416-1985 if you see them.