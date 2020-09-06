Comments
LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Leadville man Friday after his boss was found dead the day before. Eric Christopher Gurule, 27, is accused of killing Randy Flores.
Flores, 55, was found dead Thursday at 1734 Highway 24. The sheriff’s office says there were signs of a struggle inside the home.
Flores owned Pro-Electric, Inc. Investigators believe the two men were at his home for an after-work gathering.
Gurule will be advised of the charges against him on Tuesday. He’s being held without bond.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LCSO at (719) 486-1249.
The Office of the District Attorney and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.