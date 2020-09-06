CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for a 12-year-old boy in Larimer County. The sheriff’s office says Dorian Ortiz left home after an argument on Saturday.

The boy then got into a car with his mother who does not have legal custody of the boy.

Deputies say Jessica Ortiz and the boy might be in a red sedan, possibly in the Lakewood area where the mother lives.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Jessica, who they say is actively avoiding them.

Dorian was last seen wearing gray Nikes with an orange “swoosh” emblem, gray basketball shorts and blue t-shirt with a pocket.

You’re asked to call 911 or 970-416-1985 if you see them.

Danielle Chavira

