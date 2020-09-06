DENVER (CBS4) – The 11 a.m. temperature at Denver International Airport was 92 degrees on Sunday, marking the 72nd time this season that the airport has reached the 90 degree mark. The record high for Sept. 6 is 97 degrees from 2013.
With several more hours of heating to go the record could be reached or even broken. One wild card is a large plume of nearby smoke from the Cameron Peak Fire which could limit heating by a few degrees if it reaches the city.
The forecast high on Monday in Denver is in the lower 90s. If we make it the all-time record number of 90 degree days in a single season will be tied. After a high of 101 degrees on Saturday a powerful cold front will drop temperatures up to 70 degrees by Tuesday.
RELATED: Denver Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Snow, 70 Degree Temp Drop By Tuesday