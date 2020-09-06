Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City Police are investigating two weekend shootings. The first shooting occurred Saturday at around 11:45 p.m. in Pioneer Park on Holly Street.
Police say several men got into an argument in the parking lot. Shots were fired and two men not involved in the fight were shot in the leg. Their injuries are non life-threatening.
Police were called to another shooting about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at a home on Birch Street.
Police say a fight broke out during a party and shots were fired. Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives are continuing their investigations and no further details are available at this time. Witnesses to either shooting are asked to call police at (303) 289-3626.