LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A potential foot of snow falling on Tuesday near the Cameron Peak Fire won’t help extinguish the blaze as much as one may hope. The fire, which has already charred more than 34,000 acres west of Fort Collins, will likely continue to rage even as heavy snow falls in the surrounding area.
Experts overseeing the battle told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the heavy snow likely won’t be enough to drastically improve firefighting conditions. The steep terrain is covered so heavily with dry material that a day of snow likely won’t be enough to drastically improve conditions.
A public information officer speaking on behalf of the firefighters said continuous rain or snowfall over several days would likely be more impactful than the single-day event.
Firefighters deemed the terrain, and fire, too dangerous to allow media to tour the area where the fire has continues to burn.
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears said at least several inches of snow will fall near the fire. Highest predictions have snowfall at nearly 14 inches. However, Spears said temperatures peaking in the 60s for the rest of the week will likely help firefighters in their efforts to contain the blaze.
