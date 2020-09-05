(CBS4) – A lane on Independence Pass will be closed for some rockfall mitigation work starting after the Labor Day weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation says traffic will be alternated between mile posts 59 and 62.
Crews plan to start work on Sept. 8 and will continue through Sept. 11. Drivers should expect full closures on Sept. 30 and possibly Oct. 1.
Other closures are planned in October to allow a helicopter to install rock netting.
The 12,095 foot high pass is located on Highway 82 east of Aspen.
In 2019, snow prompted the earliest closure to date on Oct. 28. The pass historically closes for the season sometime during the early to mid part of November.
Closure dates for the past nine years:
2011 November 2
2012 November 9
2013 November 4
2014 November 12
2015 November 4
2016 November 17
2017 November 17
2018 November 5
2019 October 28
CDOT urges drivers to refer to COTrip.org for more information.
