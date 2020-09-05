SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation says holiday traffic for the Labor Day weekend will reflect pre-pandemic numbers. The number of motorists headed to the mountains over the weekend may even be higher than this time last year.

Images of traffic along Interstate 70 on Friday indicated that CDOT’s predictions were on track and businesses in the High Country were bracing ready for a busy weekend.

“I know what I’m going to expect for this weekend; my powerboat fleet, my pontoon boats, and fishing boats are sold out till Tuesday already,” Said Jenn Shimp, Manager of Guest Services at the Frisco Bay Marina.

The Frisco Bay Marina has been booming all summer. Shimp believes more people are trying to find ways to recreate safely during the pandemic.

“Our numbers are definitely unexpected, and it gives us high hopes for the future that people will be outdoors more and enjoy what Summit County has to offer,” she said.

While the Marina has been making improvements with new features and more boats, the numbers this year have jumped significantly.

According to the town of Frisco, which owns the marina, gross revenues for 2019 were $1,723,893. The gross revenue so far for 2020 is $2,032,356.

“So far, our numbers are far and by exceeding anything that we had last year, and the year before that, and the year before that…”

The marina has done more business in June and July of this year than all last year combined.

Shimp is thrilled because the money they make, goes right back into improvements for the marina.

“…and I think this will become a trend, where more and more people realize that they have a lot here and we’ll always be able to accommodate,” said Shimp.

She expects the holiday weekend will be exceptionally busy and staff are ready.

“We’re putting everything we can on to make it through this weekend, and next weekend right now is looking quite busy…. Once the snow goes away on Tuesday,” she laughed.

There are many new protocols in place this year to keep people safe during the pandemic. For instance, reservations can only be made online.

It’s one of many activities town of Frisco offers to help people recreate responsibly. It’s all part of a statewide campaign- #RecreateResponsibly. A reminder to everyone to continue social distancing measures through, and beyond the holiday weekend.