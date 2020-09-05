DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are ready for a somewhat busy holiday weekend of travel. They expect nearly 160,000 passengers throughout the Labor Day weekend.
DIA says they saw 175,000 more passengers this time last year – pre-coronavirus pandemic.
Are you traveling through DEN this #LaborDayWeekend? We're ready for you! Remember these tips:
😷mask up!
↔️ allow space
⌚️arrive 2 hours early
🚗check https://t.co/3Z3KXtjdN0 for parking info
✈️have a great flight!
https://t.co/OLjfdyeuDW#ReadyWhenYoureReady pic.twitter.com/zxukThRN8L
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 4, 2020
Airport officials say there are more than 100 hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal and add masks are required in public spaces.