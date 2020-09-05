CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport officials say they are ready for a somewhat busy holiday weekend of travel. They expect nearly 160,000 passengers throughout the Labor Day weekend.

DENVER, CO – APRIL 22: A parking lot at Denver International Airport sits empty as the coronavirus pandemic slows air travel.. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DIA says they saw 175,000 more passengers this time last year – pre-coronavirus pandemic.

Airport officials say there are more than 100 hand sanitizing stations throughout the terminal and add masks are required in public spaces.

 

