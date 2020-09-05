DENVER (CBS4)– The community plans to gather at the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to memorialize a family killed in a house fire. The fire tore through a home in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Denver on Aug. 5 – one month ago.
Djibril Diol, his wife Adja and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija were killed in the fire. Also killed were Hassan Diol and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye. The family was from Senegal.
Family representatives will reportedly be joined by members of the Denver Police Department and elected officials at the demonstration on Saturday.
“We are hoping to put pressure on the Denver Police Department, government officials, and others so justice can be served,” organizers said.
Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set. Authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
The memorial and rally is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The surviving family members still need financial help to bury their loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign was created for the Diol family.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.