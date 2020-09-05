Comments
DOULGAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol says a driver crashed into one of their officers early Saturday morning on Interstate 25. CSP says the driver was in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro heading south at Ridgegate Parkway.
They say he suddenly drove from the far left lane and collided with the officer, who was also driving south. The officer was in a marked vehicle.
It’s not clear whether drugs, alcohol or speed are factors. It’s also not clear if the driver was arrested or faces charges.
Neither the officer or the driver were hurt.