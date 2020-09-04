DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi crash closed westbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel Friday morning, as many people were starting to head to the mountains for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Officials said it could be closed for several hours.
Colorado State Patrol says the semi hit a passenger car. The driver of the semi was airlifted to the hospital. The driver and a passenger in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance. CSP did not have any more information about the extent of the injuries.
“Expect long delays,” the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
The detour is US 6/Loveland Pass.
The Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel is located approximately 60 miles west of Denver and crosses from Clear Creek County to Summit County.
As people head out of town this Labor Day weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing for heavy traffic across the state. To reduce potential traffic delays, CDOT will suspend all construction-related lane closures on Friday through Tuesday.
Drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and Interstate 70 in the high country this weekend. But drivers should also be prepared for possible closures of Glenwood Canyon due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, the wildfire that forced the closure of I-70 through the canyon for two weeks last month.
Last year, Friday was the busiest day for travel on Labor Day weekend.
Gas prices are at their lowest levels in four years. The average in Colorado is $2.37 a gallon.