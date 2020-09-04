VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi crash closed westbound Interstate 70 in the High Country for a few hours on Friday evening. One lane in each direction reopened just before 8 p.m.
A tractor trailer rolled into the center median of I-70, near the east entrance to Vail, shortly after 5 p.m.
“Expect long delays,” the Colorado Department of Transportation warned in a tweet sent at 5:20 p.m. and then in another tweet just before 8 p.m.
I-70 EB/WB: Road open at MM 178. Single lane, stop and go traffic. Expect delays. https://t.co/aGhmllHhiA
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) September 5, 2020
During the closure, CDOT recommended drivers take a detour on Vail Frontage Road.
Westbound was briefly closed closer to the summit of Vail Pass as well. At 5:41 p.m., CDOT released a Twitter alert about a crash at mile marker 195. That section re-opened about 40 minutes later.