By Anica Padilla
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi crash closed westbound Interstate 70 in the High Country for a few hours on Friday evening. One lane in each direction reopened just before 8 p.m.

A tractor trailer rolled into the center median of I-70, near the east entrance to Vail, shortly after 5 p.m.

(credit: CDOT)

“Expect long delays,” the Colorado Department of Transportation warned in a tweet sent at 5:20 p.m. and then in another tweet just before 8 p.m.

During the closure, CDOT recommended drivers take a detour on Vail Frontage Road.

Westbound was briefly closed closer to the summit of Vail Pass as well. At 5:41 p.m., CDOT released a Twitter alert about a crash at mile marker 195. That section re-opened about 40 minutes later.

