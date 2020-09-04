WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) — As Coloradans prepare for a snowstorm to push summer heat out of its way on Tuesday, residents caring for plants or newly-planted trees should be taking steps now to prevent them from dying. With a high only in the mid 40s expected Tuesday, horticulturists say some plants will not survive the short storm.

“Some things are going to bite the bullet,” said John Jacobs, a horticulturist who works at SiteOne LANDSCAPING’S Harmony Gardens in Windsor.

Jacobs said his love for trees and plants should carry over to others who maintain them as a hobby, as improper care could soon wipe out the livelihood of the organisms.

“I love plants. I live, sleep and breathe trees,” Jacobs told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “(Ahead is the snow) we need to batten down the hatches. The first step is making sure all the plant material gets a really good drink before the climactic event occurs, so they have their defenses up.”

Jacobs encouraged those with annuals and other plants that are easily transportable to give them shelter for a day or two.

“It would be best advice to bring those things inside,” Jacobs said.

Those who have gardens, or grow fruits and vegetables should know the low temperatures will likely freeze their food, and the vegetables and fruit won’t rebound.

“It’s best to pull your fruit and vegetables off your plants right now while you have the chance, because the frost will nip them,” Jacobs said. “You can either pickle them, or let them cure inside your house.”

Those with brand new trees, or trees planted within the last five years, are encouraged to wrap them. A corrugated paper substance, which can be purchased at places like SiteOne, serve as a jacket for the trees. The wraps should go from the base of the tree to the crown, or where the branches begin.

Jacob said giving those trees a heavy amount of water before the storm will also be crucial to solidifying their sustainability.

And for those who have flowers in beds, or ones that are too heavy to move indoors, Jacobs said the best bet is to cover them.

He said many times he will use four stakes, and will then cover the plants with a cloth.

“We run either a tarp or shade cloth over the entirety of it to keep the heat in there while it snows,” Jacobs said.