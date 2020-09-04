WEATHER UPDATEFirst snow to accumulate in September in 20 years expected early next week in Denver
By Ryan Mayer
(CBS4)- President Donald Trump came under fire late Thursday night and into Friday after a report from The Atlantic stated that the president had skipped a visit to a military cemetery in France after calling the dead “losers” for getting killed. One of the people criticizing the president Friday was Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. Taking to Twitter, Crow said that the president’s comments are “abhorrent.”

Crow then went on to say that the president “simply doesn’t understand service.” He says that under both Democrats and Republicans he took oaths and was willing to die to keep those oaths because “I believed those presidents would try to do the right thing for the country.” But, he notes, with President Trump, he doesn’t believe that to be the case.

Prior to serving in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Colorado’s 6th District, Crow served three tours of duty in Afghanistan as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army Rangers. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions in battle.

The Trump administration has denied the accuracy of The Atlantic’s reporting with the president saying it is “dying, like most magazines” in a tweet Friday morning.

The Associated Press says it independently confirmed many of the details from the report.

