(CBS4)- President Donald Trump came under fire late Thursday night and into Friday after a report from The Atlantic stated that the president had skipped a visit to a military cemetery in France after calling the dead “losers” for getting killed. One of the people criticizing the president Friday was Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District. Taking to Twitter, Crow said that the president’s comments are “abhorrent.”

While the service of our fallen will remain the last full measure of their devotion, the comments of this president are the last full measure of his disgrace. Trump’s long history of disparaging our troops and veterans is abhorrent. https://t.co/zqMBDhoMs8 — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 4, 2020

Crow then went on to say that the president “simply doesn’t understand service.” He says that under both Democrats and Republicans he took oaths and was willing to die to keep those oaths because “I believed those presidents would try to do the right thing for the country.” But, he notes, with President Trump, he doesn’t believe that to be the case.

Each time I was willing to give my life to keep that oath because I believed those presidents would try to do the right thing for the country. But we can’t say that about Trump, and that’s why he puts both our troops and national security at great risk. — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 4, 2020

I can't explain why I came home and some of my friends didn’t. But what I do know is that they were great Americans, and we owe them a debt we can never repay. Abraham Lincoln solemnly honored America’s war dead as those “who gave the last full measure of devotion.” — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 4, 2020

Prior to serving in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Colorado’s 6th District, Crow served three tours of duty in Afghanistan as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army Rangers. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions in battle.

The Trump administration has denied the accuracy of The Atlantic’s reporting with the president saying it is “dying, like most magazines” in a tweet Friday morning.

The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

The Associated Press says it independently confirmed many of the details from the report.