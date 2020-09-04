Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling through Glenwood Canyon this holiday weekend can expect delays due to the Grizzly Creek Fire. Crews continue to build containment lines.
The fire has burned 32,464 acres and was 83% contained on Friday afternoon. There are a total of 548 personnel fighting the fire.
Interstate 70 has been reopened through the canyon but drivers should expect periodic delays could happen for firefighting operations.
The fire sparked Aug. 10 and forced the closure of I-70 for nearly 2 weeks.