DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Organizers of the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally say event will happen at the La Plata County Fairgrounds and other locations in Durango over Labor Day weekend. People from all over the country have RSVP’d on the rally’s Facebook page, saying they plan to attend.
The event includes free factory demo rights from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles, happy hour events, “ride in movies,” fishing derbies, poker chip runs and the “Hooligan Dirt Dash.”
Organizers said events will be scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions, and several events that involved mass gatherings have been cancelled.
The mayor says city council has received many letters from concerned residents about the planned rally.
“People are concerned that drivers from Sturgis might bring COVID here,” Kim Baxter, mayor pro tem for the city, told the Durango Herald.
The Herald reports the rally had not received a permit from the city to hold the event as of Tuesday. But Alex Wilkinson, the community events administrator for Durango, said the event should receive the green light in time for Friday.
