BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With snow in the forecast for next week, and after the hottest August on record, a lot of Coloradans have skiing on their mind.
Eldora is the latest ski area to release its plan for the upcoming ski season. Eldora will require the usual face coverings, 6-feet of social distancing and sanitizing measures.
There will be a limit on the number of visitors, an online parking reservation system, touchless transactions and reconfigured dining areas.
Eldora plans to open Nov. 23.