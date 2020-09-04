DENVER (CBS4) – Family and community leaders are planning a memorial event Saturday afternoon to bring attention to the unsolved case of an arson house fire last month in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood that killed five recent immigrants from the West African nation of Senegal. Police released a surveillance photo in mid-August of three people believed to have started the blaze, but no arrests have been made.

It will take place on the steps of the state Capitol at 4 p.m. Investigators said the suspects, wearing full face masks and dark hoodies, fled in a dark-colored sedan after the fire was set. Authorities have offered a $14,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for setting the blaze in the early morning hours of Aug. 5.

Djibril and Adja Diol were killed in the fire along with their 22-month-old daughter Khadija, as well as relative Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye. Three other people managed to escape by jumping from the second floor of the home.

Relatives and friends of the Diol family plan to speak about their loss and plea for help from the public on the investigation.

Denver Police, fire officials and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating because there are indications that it was arson, authorities have said. Investigators have not elaborated on the evidence because he said he did not want to compromise the investigation. Some Muslim advocacy groups have called on police to consider the possibility of a hate crime, but authorities say detectives are looking at all possible angles.

The Crime Stoppers number to call if you have a tip that might help authorities in the investigation is: 720-913-7867

The surviving family members still need financial help from the community to bury their deceased loved ones. A GoFundMe campaign was created for the Diol family.

