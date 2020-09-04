DENVER (AP) – University of Colorado Boulder President Mark Kennedy has received criticism from its Native American and Indigenous Studies Center after using the phrase “trail of tears” colloquially in a faculty meeting last week.
The Denver Post reported that Kennedy was quoted in a write-up of the meeting published Thursday where he was talking about the difficulty and importance of making online learning a success. The Trail of Tears refers to when about 60,000 Native American people were forced from their land between 1830 and 1850.
Kennedy apologized for what he said was a “poor choice of words” and the quote was deleted from the university’s account of the meeting.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)