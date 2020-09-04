ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– For those who have loved ones in nursing homes and other elder care facilities, the wait has been long. After six months, the state is now allowing visitors inside the facilities.

Crystelle Bodycomb has been fighting for this. Her mother, Kathryn Kelderman, is 90 years old.

Crystelle of Arvada told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “We have been concerned about the residents in these facilities not getting coronavirus, but we have not been concerned with their mental status.”

Last May, CBS4 came to the facility with Crystelle as she visited her mother through a window.

Her mother asked, “What can I do for you?” Crystelle replied, “Nothing mom, I’m sorry, what can I do for you?”

They longed to simply hug each other.

Through the screen on the window her mother said, “Come on, what’s it going to hurt with other people there, right in the room too?”

Kathryn was eventually placed in hospice care as her daughter explained,

“She didn’t want to live anymore she had stopped eating and wanted to be with Jesus,” Crystelle said.

The restrictions were so strict at facilities for the elderly because they were among the most vulnerable.

But it’s come at a cost, according to Crystelle, “My mom would have been okay passing from coronavirus knowing she could be loved by her family instead of possibly dying alone.”

The new regulations vary by county depending on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Some visitors will be required to have a negative test result within 48 hours of a visit.

Visitors must be 18 years or older and wear masks. Outside vendors such as hair stylists are

now being allowed inside as well.