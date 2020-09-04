DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol on Friday held a graduation ceremony for its latest class of graduates, and it took place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for the first time.
Like most things in 2020, the cadets found themselves in vastly different situations than they expected to be in when they started more than a year ago. Even with changes to learning, CSP Chief Col. Matthew Packard said their mission remains the same.
“When people ask us what do you do for a living I say ‘I work for the Colorado State Patrol and I save lives.’ That’s what this organization is about,” Packard said.
The chief says the cadets are now joining a force where the members are willing to sacrifice their time with their families to work in some of the most extreme circumstances on Colorado’s roads and highways.