DENVER (CBS4) — The dedicated beekeeper at Denver’s “grand dame,” The Brown Palace Hotel, extracted the honey from the property’s colony of rooftop bees on Friday.
“The Brown Palace is the first hotel in Denver to nurture a colony of rooftop bees, boasting five hives… each with its own clever name including ‘Buzzingham Palace.'”
The worldwide honeybee population is in decline, but hotel officials say these royal bees are busy pollinating Denver and producing honey used every day at The Brown.
The hotel and spa the honey in various food and beverage items, spa products, in-room amenities and more, officials say.